Simon Veliz: High-risk child predator, violent felon — wanted in Snohomish County

WANTED BY DOC IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

“Do you like me? Because I can tell you right now, I like you:” A creepy come-on line used by this convicted sex offender to try and prey on a teen girl.

Simon Veliz was 43 years old when he was busted for that sex crime just a couple years ago.

He’s also been convicted of preying on an eight year old girl in 2007 and a 14 year old girl in 2011 — assaulting her on a porch swing and trying to break into her home when she ran from him and locked herself inside.

“On top of the sex offenses, this Level 3 sex offender has a very lengthy criminal history,” says Department of Corrections Ofc. Emily Isaacs. “He has a Robbery 1, a drug possession, domestic violence-related convictions, theft of a firearm. This is an individual who’s very violent. He’s on the run. He preys on small children and we need your help to find him now.”

He’s wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Snohomish County.

A Level 3 sex offender is the ‘worst of the worst’ and highest risk to re-offend.

The tattoos above his eyebrows and all over his face and neck are just some of the ink he’s got all over his body.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.