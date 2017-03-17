× Raiders ‘strongly considering’ trying to acquire Marshawn Lynch, ESPN reports

OAKLAND, Calif. – Are we about to see the return of the Beast?

ESPN reported Friday morning that the Oakland Raiders are “strongly considering” making a move to acquire retired former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.

Because Lynch retired while still under contract with the Seahawks, the Raiders would have to work out a trade with Seattle.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Raiders recently lost their starting running back, when Latavius Murray signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

“It could really happen,” ESPN’s source reportedly said.