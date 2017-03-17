Raiders ‘strongly considering’ trying to acquire Marshawn Lynch, ESPN reports
OAKLAND, Calif. – Are we about to see the return of the Beast?
ESPN reported Friday morning that the Oakland Raiders are “strongly considering” making a move to acquire retired former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.
Because Lynch retired while still under contract with the Seahawks, the Raiders would have to work out a trade with Seattle.
The Raiders recently lost their starting running back, when Latavius Murray signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
“It could really happen,” ESPN’s source reportedly said.