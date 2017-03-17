× Police: Two boys threatened Kent school bus driver with gun

KENT, Wash. — Two boys are being held in a juvenile detention center after allegedly flashing a gun at a Kent school bus driver.

About 3 p.m. Thursday, police responded to reports of threats with a gun near the intersection of 64th Avenue South and W. Meeker Street, Kent police say.

According to police, two young males standing at a public bus stop made verbal threats toward a Kent school bus driver who was stopped at a traffic signal. While shouting at the driver, police say, one of the boys displayed a handgun that was tucked into his waistband.

The two juveniles then walked off as the bus driver continued down the street. Police say the threats were solely directed at the bus driver and not at students on the bus.

Police spotted the young males described by the victim. The boys were detained, and police found a firearm in one of the boys’ waistbands, police say.

The boys were transported and booked into the King County Juvenile Detention Center.