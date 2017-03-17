× Pedestrian hit by vehicle and killed in Silverdale

SILVERDALE, Wash. – One person was killed early Friday morning when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in Silverdale.

Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies said the collision happened on Greaves Way near Old Frontier Rd. NW.

Greaves Way was temporarily closed from Clear Creek to Anderson Hill, and deputies said to use Route 9 instead.

There was no immediate word on the victim, or what caused the accident.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.