Monroe police search for suspect in military truck heist

MONROE, Wash. — Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing a Monroe gun shop’s military truck Saturday.

Armageddon Arms owner Shannon Jelenek says his 1986 AM General M923A1 truck was taken outside the shop over the weekend.

About two hours after the truck was stolen, Jelenek says, he received a call saying it was spotted driving down the road. The truck was found Monday stuck in the snow off Foss River Road in Skykomish. There were minor damages to the truck, and some tools were missing.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. Police say he is an adult male, about 6-feet tall and described as a man in his late 50’s or early 60’s. Police say he was spotted driving the truck multiple times Saturday, and was at times accompanied by a female.

If you have any information on the suspect, please contact Monroe Police Department at 360-794-6300.

Jelenek says he drives the truck on the weekends, as advertising for his shop.