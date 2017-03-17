Michael Hopkins: Hunt on for one-eyed fugitive wanted in King County, convicted of violent street robbery

WANTED BY DOC IN KING COUNTY —

Michael Hopkins is a convicted felon whose been busted for a bunch of home burglaries and now he’s breaking probation on a violent street robbery conviction. “He and two accomplices beat a victim up for $50. They hit him over the head with a firearm. It took a K9 tracking unit to find him, because he took off, ran away from the cops. This is an individual who’s violent. He’s on the run and we need your help to get him in custody now,” said Department of Corrections Ofc. Emily Isaacs.

Hopkins has a ton of tattoos, including the Space Needle on his neck.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.