Federal judge in Seattle puts off ruling on travel ban

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle says he won’t rule on a request from Washington state to block President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban because two other judges have already halted it.

Judge James Robart said Friday the state could ask him to reconsider should circumstances change. Washington and other states had said the new version of the ban discriminates against Muslims.

On Wednesday a federal judge in Hawaii blocked the federal government from enforcing its ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries and its suspension of the nation’s refugee program. A Maryland judge only blocked the six-nation travel ban.

Last month, Robart granted a request by the state of Washington to halt the initial travel ban ordered by Trump.