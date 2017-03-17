× Ex-cop facing jail in attack of handcuffed man at Seattle hospital

SEATTLE — Federal prosecutors are recommending a year in jail for a former Tukwila and Snoqualmie police officer who pleaded guilty to pepper-spraying a handcuffed man at a Seattle hospital.

The Seattle Times reports that if a judge accepts the recommendation for Nick Hogan, it would be the first time in recent memory that a Washington officer was jailed for using excessive force on the job.

The incident happened after Hogan responded to a fight in 2011. Hogan shoved the man until he fell before using pepper spray on him while he was strapped to a gurney.

Hogan pleaded guilty in November to a misdemeanor charge of violating the rights of a detained man.

Hogan’s attorney says Hogan doesn’t deserve more punishment because he lost his job and won’t be able to work in law enforcement.

His sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday.