× City, officers dismissed from bus tunnel beating case

SEATTLE (AP) _ A U.S. District Court judge has dismissed all remaining claims against the city of Seattle and two Seattle police officers by a woman who was beaten in Seattle’s downtown bus tunnel in 2010 as two security guards watched.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/uRkbw3 ) Therese Lavallee, the attorney for Aiesha Steward-Baker, agreed in a court filing in February “that there is a lack of evidence to sustain her claims” against the city of Seattle, the Seattle Police Department and several others. However, federal judge Barbara Rothstein also dismissed claims against two other officers who declined to walk her to the bus tunnel, ruling nothing the officers did either created or exposed Steward-Baker to a danger she would not otherwise have faced.

The attack by several teens on the then-15-year-old was caught on surveillance video, prompting a widespread outcry and changes in tunnel security.