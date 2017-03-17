Armed car, cigarette-stealing convenience store crook: Stolen smokes, unique hat clues to help catching bold robber

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

An armed convenience store crook gives a clerk a frightening heads-up that he’s coming for the cash.

Just watch the video below: The robber’s already masked-up as he starts walking towards the store from the parking lot. The clerk sees him coming, scoots around in surprise and fear — knowing what’s about to come to her counter. “He makes no bones about it,” says Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “He has a backpack. He immediately goes to where the clerk is on duty. He lays the backpack down and produces a gun. You don’t hear the audio on this, but the clerk obviously understands this is a robbery and so, she immediately starts putting cash into this bag. At one point he lays the gun down in the bag with the money, but then he takes it out and he’s waving it all around. This gun looks like it’s cocked to me. It could go off at any time. Then he does a very unusual request. He asks for cigarettes, just not any cigarettes, but he asks for Newport cigarettes. She complies by putting that in there and you’ll see a shot of the cigarettes actually lying next to the cash.”

Detectives say he came and went in a stolen car that's been recovered, so he's also wanted for auto theft. "It's not just 'joyriding,' like the old term,” says Carner. “They actually are using these vehicles in felony crimes and in this specific case an armed robbery.”

So, take a really good look at this guy and especially that unique Chicago Bulls hat that's black with the logo outlined in white, not in all-red like the normal NBA team’s logo.

Detectives think he's Asian and 5’8”.

Again, he specifically asked for Newport cigarettes, the menthols that come in the green and white box.

If you know someone that fits this guy's description and smokes Newports, detectives need to hear from you.

It's anonymous and your tip could get you up to $1,000 cash reward if it leads to his identity and arrest.

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.