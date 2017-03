ORTING, Wash. — The Orting School District delayed classes by two hours Thursday after a fire at the high school.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. Officials say the fire started in the HVAC room, then burned the maintenance room and the roof of the gym.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire. No injuries were reported.

Administrators said the entire Orting School District was on a two-hour delay.

Firefighters say it’s too soon to know what caused the fire.