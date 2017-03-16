Mudslide shuts down SR 509 in Federal Way: ‘It is just wet mud and trees’

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- An early morning mudslide closed a section of Southwest Dash Point Road. Dirt, mud, and debris covered the road Thursday morning.
South King Fire and Rescue battalion chief Joel Barrett said the slide also took out at least one power pole.
“It is just wet mud and trees and everything else that just slid down the hill,” said Barrett.
Police set up road closed signs around the 2800 block of SR 509, also known as SW Dash Point Road. The street is expected to be closed for at least a day.
There are no reports of injuries or any damage to nearby homes.
47.325211 -122.368610