‘Jerry Maguire’ star Jonathan Lipnicki says he was relentlessly bullied

1/22/98 Hollywood, CA. Jonathan Lipnicki ("Jerry Maguire") at the premiere of "Spice World."

Actor Jonathan Lipnicki – you remember him as the cute little kid from “Jerry Maguire” – says he suffered severe depression and anxiety after being relentlessly bullied after the movie was released.

In two Instagram posts this week, Lipnicki said he suffered daily panic attacks.

“I was told I was a has-been and would never book a job again,” he wrote. “I was made to feel like garbage every day of middle school to the point where I had a panic attack every night before school.”

Lipnicki said he’s now made more movies than an adult than as a child.

“I have never discussed my lifelong battle with anxiety and depression,” he wrote.

