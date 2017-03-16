× Businesses, homeowners ask city to tackle homeless problems

BURIEN, Wash. – The issues of homelessness and drug addiction aren’t just for the big cities. It’s a problem spreading to the suburbs, and people in Burien say something has to be done soon.

Several neighbors and business owners told Q13 News they want city leaders to do more to keep everyone safe.

“It’s not anything to mess around with. I don’t want anybody to pick them up,”

Victoria Brunette said she recently found nearly 80 used needles dumped along 4th Avenue. She’s a nurse—so she knows those needles present a serious health hazard.

“(We found) 75 syringes with blood and fluid in them on the side of our property,” she said.

“We’re here to fix cars, not build fences,” said business owner Richard Doane.

Doane owns Burien Auto Repair and he has constructed a couple of fences along his shop to keep homeless people from surprising his clientele.

“Customers don’t like to go to businesses that have problems,” he said.

They’re not alone, a few weeks ago Q13 news reported about a family’s toddler cutting himself on a razor blade he found outside Burien’s library.

“I think we’re as present as can be,” said Lily Cohen. “If it could happen to us it could happen to anybody.”

City officials say they*are listening. On Monday, city council will hear from the King County All Home program about ways the city can address the homeless and drug problems.

But some people told Q13 News the city needs to ramp up enforcement against trespassers and drug violators to keep the city safe.

“I’ve lived here for 42 years and it’s always been a really safe place,” said Brunette. “I have an 8-year-old and a dog and a 2.5-year-old niece and it’s really dangerous.”

City officials said it will be posting reports and information on Friday from organizations that deal with homelessness, including possible solutions. It’s part of the agenda for Monday’s city council meeting.