× We’ve already reached our normal monthly rainfall total — just halfway through March!

SEATTLE — Yes, we’re still talking about the rain.

Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says halfway through March we’ve already arrived at the normal rainfall amount for the entire month!

Normal precipitation at Sea-Tac Airport for March is 3.72″

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain continues to fall on Wednesday and adds on to the total. Flood watches and warnings are out for rivers in Mason, King, Lewis and Kittitas counties.

The warnings are for White, Cowlitz and Skokomish rivers to experience minor flooding.

Record-setting rain?

It took only 5.5 months to reach our normal yearly total of rainfall, Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said Tuesday night.

“Since October 1st (the beginning of the rainy season) we have had 37 inches of rain. Our normal rainfall per YEAR is 37 inches,” he said.