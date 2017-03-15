× WA Federal Judge Waiting to Rule on Travel Ban

Seattle, Wash. – A Seattle-based immigrant rights group and the Washington State Attorney General’s Office voiced their anti-Trump travel ban litigation in a Federal Court hearing Wednesday. It was a three-part hearing. First, the state’s attorney general’s office asked Judge James Robart to apply the temporary restraining order on the first travel ban to the new, revised one. Judge Robart denied that request. Then, the AG’s office asked for a new temporary restraining order on the second, revised travel ban. The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project asked the judge to stop the second, revised travel ban from moving forward. The judge did not rule on either of the last request Wednesday. Instead, he opted to go over the arguments and provide a written ruling at a later date and time.

At the heart of all of this are the families who say this travel ban would split them apart or stop them from reuniting.

“We talked about Mrs. Dahman who has a 16 year old boy who’s from Syria and he’s already been kidnapped once and he’s already faced grave threats to his life,” said Northwest Immigrant Rights Project Matt Adams.

In a sworn statement, a local mother original from Syria who is now a lawful permanent resident, Reema Khaled Dahman writes, “I cannot leave my two sons in the United States and go back to Syria. But I also cannot take my sons to live in the midst of a war that never seems to come to an end. It is an impossible situation. I hope I can see my son soon.”

“So every additional week in which he’s separated and doesn’t have the opportunity to move forward with the process causes great hardship for her and her child,” said Adams.

Because of that, you could see relief outside the federal courthouse when word came down a Judge in Hawaii granted that state’s request for a restraining order.

“There were significant changes that we think are positive. Obviously we still believe the revised executive order is unconstitutional and unlawful and the judge in Hawaii agreed,” said Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

But Northwest Immigrant Rights Project Attorney Matt Adams says there are still some questions about the federal government’s intentions in the new order.

“They did not plan to stop scheduling interviews for immigrant visas. That’s not how they responded to the first executive order and so I think the judge rightfully wanted to know what’s the distinction between going forward with the visa issuance and being barred from entry,” said Adams.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson says although the judge in Seattle has more questions and didn’t offer a ruling, the decision coming out of Hawaii now means Trump’s second travel ban will not go into effect.

“Bottom line that’s fantastic news,” said Ferguson.

Judge Robart may still decide to issue his own ruling. If it’s different than what happened in Hawaii, Ferguson says it may make for an easier case for the federal government to ask the appellate courts to weigh-in.