Three corrections officers hospitalized in Snohomish County Jail inmate attack

EVERETT — Three corrections employees are out of the hospital following an assault by an inmate early Wednesday morning at the Snohomish County Jail, sheriff’s deputies said.

About 1 a.m., a 28-year-old male inmate was out of his cell for standard procedure free time when he assaulted a corrections deputy with no provocation, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Director of Communications Shari Ireton said.

Other corrections deputies saw the attack and ran to help. In the struggle, another corrections deputy and a corrections sergeant were injured.

The three employees - all male - were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. They were released a short time later. However, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office tweeted two of the deputies will need some "recovery time."

Happy to report all three corrections employees were treated & released from the hospital. The two deputies will need some recovery time. — Snohomish Sheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) March 15, 2017

The inmate was restrained and medically evaluated by staff. He is still being held at the jail. His identity has not yet been released.

The attack occurred in 4 North, the jail's maximum security module.

The inmate was originally booked March 5 by Lake Stevens police for resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree assault on a police officer and burglary charges, Ireton said.

The incident is being investigated by Snohomish County sheriff's deputies.

In December, a 53-year-old corrections deputy at the jail was assaulted by a 26-year-old inmate out of his cell.