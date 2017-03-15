× Teen charged as adult in shooting that killed friend

SEATTLE – King County Prosecutors charged a 17-year-old shooting suspect as an adult after police said he killed his friend last Friday.

Court documents allege Liam Carter pointed a loaded revolver at Donovan Spann and fired the weapon, killing him.

King County Sheriff’s Deputies said Carter told detectives he and Spann were playing a modified version of Russian roulette.

“They weren’t making very good decisions by using a gun with ammunition to play a game like this,” Sgt. Cindi West told Q13 News on Tuesday.

Deputies said they got a call to 911 Friday evening saying 18-year-old Donovan Spann had been shot.

“They smoked a little bit of marijuana and then decided to play a modified version of Russian roulette where instead of pointing the gun at themselves, they would point the gun at each other,” said West.

On Wednesday prosecutors alleged Carter began CPR on Spann but stopped to stage the scene to make it appear the shooting was unintentional.

Court documents said Carter had two outstanding warrants, and had completed deferred disposition for residential burglary.

Prosecutors have asked for bail to be set at $50,000 — Carter is expected to be arraigned March 27.