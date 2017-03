BELLEVUE — A semi truck rollover is blocking multiple lanes of northbound I-405 at Main Street in downtown Bellevue.

This happened just after 5:00 Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews are on the scene. So far, no injuries reported.

Attention Drivers:

Here's a look at the backup NB 405 thru Bellevue. Overturned semi will cause big delays. Two lanes now open #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/0jea2LTET0 — Adam Mertz (@AJMertz) March 15, 2017

This is expected to be a lengthy closure.

As of 6:15 a.m., two lanes were open and WSDOT said there was a 5-mile backup.

More updates to come.