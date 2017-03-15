× Seattle energy consultant says brother forged documents

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ A Seattle energy consultant accused of forgery in connection with a major Oregon solar power project is now saying his brother is to blame for the false documents.

Martin Shain was the lead consultant on Oregon’s $24 million “Solar by Degree” project. Prosecutors say he created a fake invoice from a fictional subcontractor to help secure nearly $12 million in tax credits from the Oregon Department of Energy.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2mJt27X ) that in a sworn statement filed Monday, Shain’s brother, Phil Shain, claims that he forged the papers in December 2011 without his brother’s knowledge.

Martin Shain has previously acknowledged that the documents are forgeries, but maintained that he didn’t create them.