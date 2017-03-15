Olympia homeowner at first thought her SUV, garage fire was accidental … but then she saw the video

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Jeanne Rodriguez hasn’t been able to live in her Olympia home since someone set her Ford Explorer on fire on January 28. The blaze quickly spread to her garage.

“I was awoken by this big loud whoosh,” said Rodriguez, who rushed outside and saw flames. “Went back in the house. Called 911. Grabbed my two little dogs and exited before the fire took over the house.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rodriguez thought the cause might have been an accidental electrical fire until she saw her neighbor's surveillance video. It shows a suspect walk down the street and then up her driveway.

"You can actually see a flash where the fire starts and then a suspect running ... and you can see as the fire grows and grows," said Detective Ben Elkins with the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

As if Rodriguez hasn't been through enough, her home was then burglarized 12 days later.

Again, a suspect was seen on surveillance camera.

"He's walking up to the front porch area and then you'll see he'll go to the left of the house. We don't know if indeed this burglary suspect is the same suspect that was involved in the arson. If it is, he could be a danger to the community," said Elkins.

The burglar left with bags of stolen items, including precious mementos belonging to Rodriguez's grandparents, including her grandfather's Bulova watch. She cared for them in the home until they passed away.

"I have things that were their belongings that induced memories of the times that we were together and they took those things and those are the things that really affected me the most," she said.

A credit card stolen from her home was also used at the Walmart in Lacey.

The suspect was wearing camouflage and has a ponytail.

"If you know the people, please speak up and say something because nobody should have to go through this again. It's absolutely one of the worst things in the world," said Rodriguez.

If you can identify any of the suspects, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Olympia-Thurston County by using the P3 Tips App on your phone. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS.