PEORIA, Ariz. — It’s that time of year, baseball fans!

The Seattle Mariners have released their 2017 commercials just weeks ahead of the season.

Watch all four ads below and then vote for your favorite!

Bat flips are so last season. It's time for something new. pic.twitter.com/NLbhCiNlYh — Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017

Clear your calendar every fifth day of the week.#HappyFelixDay pic.twitter.com/SyjVfZSyGe — Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017

.@ncboomstick23 works out to improve every part of his game. Really, everything. pic.twitter.com/s5lnaV6zrQ — Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017

Vote for your favorite here.

BONUS: Behind-the-scenes footage from the 2017 Mariners commercial shoot.