Man pleads guilty to child abuse against infants

LONGVIEW, Wash. — A man in southwestern Washington has pleaded guilty to assaulting his twin children causing one to be hospitalized with fractured ribs and injuries to his liver and pancreas.

The Daily News reports 29-year-old Jeremy Hochstetler pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault of a child.

Court documents say sheriff’s deputies began investigating in November when one of the twins, then 7-months-old, was admitted to a Portland hospital with the fractures and other injuries. The boy had previously been seen for vomiting blood and had been diagnosed with a stomach ulcer.

Documents say doctors examined the twin sister and found multiple rib fractures in the healing stage.

Documents say Hochstetler told police he knew when the boy began vomiting blood it was because he had compressed the boy’s abdomen. Documents say Hochstetler said he acted out of frustration and stress.