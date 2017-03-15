Fire official: Tablet on the charger likely caused Vancouver fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Fire investigators say an electronic tablet that was charging likely caused a blaze that damaged an apartment above a Vancouver restaurant.

Vancouver Lead Deputy Fire Marshal Chris Drone says the blaze Monday afternoon at Igloo Restaurant caused an estimated $75,000 in damage.

Drone tells the Columbian newspaper that the accidental fire was likely caused by the overheating of a battery to an electronic tablet.

He urged people not to leave their cellphones, tablets or laptops unattended while charging. He says such devices and their chargers generate heat that could cause fire concerns.