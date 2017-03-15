× Federal judge in Seattle to hear new travel ban challenge on Wednesday

SEATTLE — The Seattle federal judge who blocked President Donald Trump’s original travel ban will hear a challenge to the new order by an immigrant rights group.

U.S. District Judge James Robart will hear arguments Wednesday in the lawsuit brought by the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project. The group says the new version of the travel ban discriminates against Muslims and raises the same legal issues as the original.

Robart also is overseeing the legal challenge brought by Washington state. He also issued the order halting nationwide implementation of the first ban. Among the plaintiffs in the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project case is a legal permanent resident who has been trying to bring her 16-year-old son from war-torn Syria.

The Trump administration says it believes its revised order is legal. The travel ban is scheduled to go into effect next Thursday.