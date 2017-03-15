Federal judge in Hawaii puts revised Trump travel ban on hold

HONOLULU, Hawaii (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday issued a temporary restraining order against President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban, just hours before it was to go into effect.

U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson heard arguments regarding the injunction request before issuing his ruling. The new travel ban was to take effect at 12:01 a.m. EDT Thursday (9:01 p.m. PDT Wednesday).

More than half a dozen states are trying to stop the ban, and federal courts in Maryland, Washington state and Hawaii heard arguments Wednesday about whether it should be put into practice.

Hawaii argued that the ban discriminates on the basis of nationality and would prevent Hawaii residents from receiving visits from relatives in the six mostly Muslim countries covered by the ban.

The state also says the ban would harm its tourism industry and the ability to recruit foreign students and workers.

Other hearings were held Wednesday in federal courts in Maryland and Washington state challenging the ban.

In Seattle, U.S. District Court Judge James Robart said Wednesday he intends to deny Washington state’s motion against the revised Trump travel order, saying he believes there is a significant difference between executive orders.

His announcement came after a Justice Department lawyer asked him to let Trump’s revised executive order on immigration take effect.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Chad Readler told Robart on Wednesday that the president has broad authority over immigration.