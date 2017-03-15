× Doctor says vasectomy procedures spike during March Madness

NORFOLK, Va. – March Madness means basketball, brackets, and vasectomies.

You read that right.

According to Dr. Victor Brugh from Urology of Virginia, there is a spike in vasectomy appointments during the height of college basketball season.

“A lot of guys try to do it this time of year,” said Dr. Brugh on News 3 This Morning. “This week and next week are pretty full already just because of the fact guys are looking early in the year for getting it done this week.”

Brugh said he sees men coming into the office as early as January for consolations, with their March Madness surgery dates already in mind.

The vasectomy takes about 20 minutes, and Dr. Brugh said men need to take it easy two days after the procedure.

"Do as little as possible for those two days," said Brugh. "So it does create the perfect opportunity to do the vasectomy during March Madness."