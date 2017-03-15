× #CodyComeHome: Hashtag trolls writer who portrayed Spokane in negative light

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane residents are taking to Twitter to speak up against a journalist for The Guardian who wrote an article titled, “How Gonzaga became the central hope for the struggling city of Spokane.”

The article is written by a former Spokane resident, Cody Delistraty. In it, he appears to believe anyone who lives in Spokane relies purely on the Zags success in the NCAA tournament to bring them hope.

Spokane residents are showing Cody that is not true…. posting photos on social media of other places in the city that brings them hope, and asking Cody to come back for a visit.

Thanks for ignoring our $64 million park Renovation in downtown #spokane @Delistraty — our community invests in the future #codycomehome pic.twitter.com/z553OuTen3 — VisitSpokane (@VisitSpokane) March 15, 2017

@VisitSpokane Thanks to decades of hard work & tech advances, air quality in Spokane is good on most days. #codycomehome #freshair #Spokane pic.twitter.com/apDssDCU8x — Spokane Clean Air (@SpokaneCleanAir) March 15, 2017