Bremerton man accused of supplying fatal dose of meth

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Bremerton police have arrested a man in connection with the methamphetamine-related death of a 67-year-old man.

The Kitsap Sun reports the 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of controlled substance homicide.

The suspect, whom Q13 News isn’t naming because he hasn’t been formally charged, is accused of supplying the drug to the man in July 2016.

The Kitsap County Coroner’s Office says the man later died of acute methamphetamine intoxication.

Ramey has been jailed on $500,000 bail.