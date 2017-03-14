× Vancouver boy, 4, dies after dental procedure

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old southwest Washington boy died after undergoing a dental procedure.

Paramedics were called to the dental office Friday and the boy was pronounced dead at a hospital that afternoon. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Mykel Peterson of Vancouver and said the cause of death is under investigation.

The boy’s mother told KATU-TV that she brought her son in for a routine visit and the dentist suggested repairing previous work. The boy was sedated by an anesthesiologist and later brought out to the waiting room, where he stopped breathing.

The dentists who run Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry released a statement that said outside medical experts will review what happened.

They said the use of general anesthesia is sometimes necessary to provide quality dental care. The statement says the clinic contracts with an independent, board-certified anesthesiologist who follows strict protocols.