State gambling commission: Your NCAA bracket could be illegal

SEATTLE — As Washington state decides just how far the Gonzaga men will go in the NCAA tournament, the Evergreen State’s gambling arm says keep your money in your pocket.

“We understand the excitement that builds during this time of year as people fill out their brackets, and we’re frequently asked questions about betting in an office pool. The Washington State Constitution prohibits any form of gambling unless it is specifically authorized by the legislature – sports betting is not authorized,” read a statement from the Washington State Gambling Commission.

Office pools are big fun and big business, with over $9 billion wagered on the tourney, according to the American Gaming Institute.

Washington statues only allow less-common “100 square” competitions, and even then the wager can only be one dollar.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The commission's helpful brochure makes it pretty clear that lawmakers support busting brackets when money is involved.

Former Attorney General Rob McKenna represents daily fantasy sports betting interests like FanDuel and Draft Kings. Those sites and apps are banned in Washington as well and legal inroads have been tough to carve out.

"Because a lot of legislators just personally don’t support it. They certainly don’t want to see sports betting even if it were legal under federal law. It’s just not. Number two, you’ve got vested interests that own the casinos in our state and they don’t want the competition," he said.

The commission did note that they don't expect to send officers storming into offices and frat houses, but instead their focus is on large thefts and violence connected to illegal gambling and stopping illegal animal fights.