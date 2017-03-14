Soggy enough? We’ve already reached our normal yearly total of rainfall

SEATTLE — Can it stop already?

It took only 5.5 months to reach our normal yearly total of rainfall, Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said Tuesday night.

“Since October 1st (the beginning of the rainy season) we have had 37 inches of rain. Our normal rainfall per YEAR is 37 inches,” he said.

So, what’s the forecast?

“Wednesday through Saturday will be wet,” Kelley said, dryly. “The driest period will be Thursday.”

Friday night into Saturday looks quite wet and gusty, Kelley added.

But some good news — Sunday and Monday look DRY!

Spring officially arrives early Monday morning.

