Official: Deputy shoots, kills man who backed car over another deputy in Fife

FIFE, Wash. — Deputies shot and killed a man who they say backed a car over a deputy Tuesday outside of a Fife motel.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, deputies had been trying to track down a wanted felon. A deputy spotted a suspect vehicle at the Motel 6 on 20th Street E.

Deputies waited for the suspect to leave the room. They confronted the suspect after he got into a car with a woman.

Authorities said the suspect refused to comply, driving forward and then backing up and ramming a patrol car. He then backed up a second time, running over a deputy.

Deputies warned him not to back up again. When he did, officers opened fire. Medical aid was given, but the suspect died at the scene.

Two deputies suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

“We’re lucky that our deputy wasn’t hurt worse,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Det. Ed Troyer. “Probability is the deputy that fired the round possibly could have saved our deputy’s life because the suspect driving the car was not going to be cooperative. He hasn’t been in the past. He’s a known felon who backed over our deputy once and we didn’t want that to happen a second time.”

Investigators are working to get a search warrant for the vehicle and the hotel room. The vehicle was not registered to the suspect, deputies said.