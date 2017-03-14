× It’s rained every day this month… and it’s going to rain a lot more

SEATTLE — No, you’re not crazy.

“It has rained every day this month!” said Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley.

And it’s going to rain even more.

“Rainy through Saturday with some dry breaks,” Kelley said.

Rain in Sea-Tac was 0.05″ away from a daily record Monday. Minor flooding is expected on some local rivers, already in a warning are the White and Skokomish Tuesday.

Q13 News meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says on Tuesday most rain will be south of Everett with dry breaks in the afternoon for everyone. Those breaks will be short because rain showers will continue to roll in, on a mild day in the mid 50s. In the evening hours rain increases again for all.

Rain will fall early Wednesday as a front practically stalls across the I-5 corridor -- much of the coast will be drier as the rain stretches from north to south, from Bellingham to Chehalis, and all points eastward.

On Thursday, rain on the coast and north interior with a chance of rain inland.

Friday begins on the drier side but late afternoon rain increases. Saturday will be breezy as rain moves through and changes to showers which taper off Sunday morning.