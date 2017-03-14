Federal authorities cite UW for research monkey death

SEATTLE — Federal regulators have cited the University of Washington for allowing a research monkey to die of thirst.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports that the U.S. Department of Agriculture animal welfare inspection report says that keepers noticed an 8-year-old female pigtail macaque was lethargic on Jan. 8. The animal was found to be severely dehydrated and died within an hour.

Officials estimated the macaque had been without water for at least two to three days.

University officials say a water line that normally provides constant drinking water had become disconnected from the monkey’s cage. The technician who failed to check the water connection resigned before a disciplinary process was completed.