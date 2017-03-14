Burien teen dies in accidental shooting, close friend booked for manslaughter

SEATTLE — A 17-year-old boy has been booked into King County youth detention for manslaughter after police say he killed a close friend in an accidental shooting south of Seattle.

Donovan Spann was killed when a gun discharged Friday evening at a home in the White Center area.

Highline High School principal Vicki Fisher told the Seattle Times that 18-year-old Spann was on track to graduate in June from New Starts alternative high school.

According to the King County Sheriff’s office, the suspect invited Spann over to a home and the two were reportedly playing Russian roulette when the suspect fired and hit Spann in the stomach. Medics were unable to revive him.

Spann’s older sister, Neenah West, said the family doubts that the young men were playing Russian roulette but also said the suspect would not intentionally hurt her brother.

A memorial service is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Highline High School.