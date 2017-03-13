× WSP looking for hit-and-run Corvette driver who broke motorcyclist’s legs

KING COUNTY, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol is looking for a Corvette driver who they say ran into a motorcyclist, breaking both of his legs.

Lakewood police found the car Monday evening, and said it was reported stolen as it was being impounded. WSP trooper Rick Johnson said DNA samples and fingerprints will be processed.

Troopers originally described it as a yellow Corvette C6, made sometime between 2006-2013.

The driver is being sought for felony hit and run.

Witnesses told deputies that the speeding Corvette drifted across lanes on southbound I-405 just south of Highway 167 on Sunday night around 7. They said it hit the motorcycle, and the rider was ejected.

The motorcycle rider broke both of his legs.

If you have any information, contact Det. Brody Ford at (425) 401-7742 or brody.ford@wsp.wa.gov.