Will the rain EVER stop?

SEATTLE — We’re all thinking it … will the rain ever stop? Well, not this week.

The trade off? Warmer temperatures.

Q13 News meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says an active storm track is pointed at the Pacific Northwest with rain loaded storms lined up for each day this week.

Mountain snow levels are near 6,500 feet Monday which means rain at Snoqualmie Pass. High temperatures in Seattle will be in the low to mid 50’s.

By Monday evening, rain will continue through the evening commute from Everett southward. Rain totals will be near 1 to 1.5″ for the central and south sound and areas on the north coast to Bellingham will have lesser amounts. Overnight lows: upper 40’s.

Increasing rain through the morning commute Tuesday -- including all cities from Bellingham to Chehalis. Near noon, a brief break from steady rain will develop for most, however, by 5 p.m. rain returns for all.

Rain will continue overnight Tuesday into the entire day Wednesday. Morning lows for Tuesday and Wednesday will be near 50° while daytime highs are in the mid to upper 50s.