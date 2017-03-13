× Warning: These school speed zone cameras are being turned back on in Tacoma

TACOMA — Tacoma police are reminding drivers about school speed zone cameras that are being turned back on now that the Stewart Middle School remodeling is complete.

The school speed zone cameras are located at 50th and Pacific.

Police said the cameras were offline during the remodel, but are once again active during school hours.

Warnings will be given out for two weeks, but starting March 27 citations will be issued.

“Motorists need to be cognizant of the school zone and reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour while travelling through the school zone.”