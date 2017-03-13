× Several dead horses, cattle found on Idaho couple’s property

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ A couple in southwestern Idaho is facing criminal charges after officials say they found several dead animals on their property.

KTVB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2mjf77K) the man and woman, who have not yet been identified, are charged with 23 counts each of animal cruelty and failure to feed and water animals.

The Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call in January about dead horses and cattle on a property in Grand View.

Deputy Sheriff Larry Kendrick says there were six dead horses and nine dead cows and some had been frozen into the ground.

Officials say the animals found alive were malnourished and neglected.

The sheriff’s office seized 22 horses and most of them have been purchased by Idaho Horse Rescue.

The couple is expected to appear in court Monday.