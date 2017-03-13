× Pierce County deputies find wanted man hiding behind giant teddy bear

TACOMA, Wash. – Pierce County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man with a felony warrant last week after he got a little too cute trying to hide from them.

The 32-year-old man evaded deputies for a time, but they eventually found him hiding behind a giant teddy bear in the corner of a bedroom.

It began Thursday afternoon, when deputies and Department of Corrections officers conducted a compliance check on a home in the Brookdale area of Tacoma. They were there to check in with a man on active DOC supervision, but also had word that somebody else in the house had an active felony warrant.

When they showed up, deputies were told the man with the warrant was inside. They searched the house and couldn’t find him, until eventually they found him crouching behind the 6-foot-tall teddy bear.

A search was conducted of the house, and officers found heroin, pills, syringes and a loaded revolver. The revolver was stolen from a car at a Puyallup auto-repair shop in December.

The man was booked into Pierce County jail for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm; unlawful possession of a controlled substance; resisting arrest; and the felony DOC warrant.