Moms say kids got norovirus at Marysville trampoline park

MARYSVILLE, Wash. – A potential norovirus outbreak over the weekend at a Marysville trampoline park leaves nearly a dozen kids sick with extreme flu-like symptoms.

The virus is spreading through entire families said one mom who alerted us to the problem. Christi Young said her son’s class was canceled Monday and will again be cancelled on Tuesday due to several sick children and parents.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Saturday night, in the middle of the night, he woke up vomiting,” said Young about her 7-year-old son. “He vomited through the night.”

Young’s son was one of nearly a dozen children that presented norovirus-like symptoms after attending a birthday party at Altitude Trampoline Park on Friday.

“I am looking at my other two girls like a ticking time-bomb,” said Young.

The health department said they were notified of the potential outbreak over the weekend and alerted the business. The health department does not keep track of suspected norovirus outbreaks and does not test businesses for the virus.

Young said she’s heard of at least 10 cases from the birthday party, and believes there are more. “I started texting the other parents I knew from the party and just person after person was saying ‘yes, we have it too.’”

Altitude did not have any signs about the possible outbreak at their business on Monday. They were also not notifying parents verbally.

“I would not have dropped my daughter off had I known that,” said Heidi Kelso. Kelso said she already has a sick husband at home, and can’t afford the possibility of him getting worse.

She said she was frustrated that management was mum, she said it’s important for local businesses to look out for their communities.

“Just the right thing to do, to say that there might have been a case here, just something on the wall to say something happened,” she said, would have been all it took to make her feel at ease.

Young said she called Altitude three times over the weekend to notify management of the potential outbreak.

“I notified them as soon as I had that suspicion just for that reason, because I would think that they would want to protect the community that they serve by closing and sanitizing,” said Young.

Altitude owner, David Jones, said the company took steps as soon as they heard about a potential outbreak.

“They do a thorough cleaning every night, but they actually went through after hearing about the reports of people getting sick, they went through and did another thorough cleaning,” said Jones.

That cleaning he said happened on Sunday, using bleach-based products, a known killer of the norovirus.

Jones said he understands the mothers’ concerns, but without the health district saying they are the culprit, he questioned if it’s their responsibility to tell parents about an unconfirmed outbreak.

“We don’t know if one of the kids was sick when he walked through the door and got all his buddies sick,” said Jones. “I want to do the right thing.”

The health district won’t do inspections to see if Altitude complied with cleaning protocol or test the property for the virus. It’s just one more reason, Young said it’s better to be safe and alert parents, than sick and sorry.

“I don’t think that’s a bad idea ever to notify people.”