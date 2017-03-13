× Health officials: 10 cases of mumps in Skagit County

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Health officials have in Skagit County say they have identified ten cases of mumps, including five students from the Mount Vernon School District.

Skagit County Public Health officials say there have been no reports of mumps in any other school districts in the county.

Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus spread from person to person through saliva and mucus.

A county-by-county survey of Washington state found 412 confirmed and probable cases of mumps between October and early February.

Officials urge people to get vaccinated and to take precautions to stop the spread.

The CDC recommends that children get two doses of the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, though it is not 100% effective. The CDC is working closely with the state department of health, according to Patel.

If you suspect someone of having mumps, you should avoid kissing, hugging and other close contact. Anyone feeling sick should contact their health care provider, local health departments or the Family Health Hotline at 1-800-322-2588, Washington health authorities said.

Mumps typically begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite lasting a few days. Most people will then see salivary glands swell, causing puffy cheeks and a swollen jaw. It can take 12 to 25 days to become ill after exposure to the virus. Once symptoms begin they can last from two to 10 days.

Mumps can occasionally cause complications, especially in adults. These include hearing loss and inflammation of the brain, ovaries, breast tissue or testicles. Occasionally, mumps can cause encephalitis, which in rare cases can lead to death, says the CDC.

Because it is caused by a virus, mumps will not respond to antibiotics. Doctors generally recommend bed rest and over-the-counter pain relievers.