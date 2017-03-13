Everett police investigating shooting that left man dead, another injured

EVERETT, Wash. — One man is dead and another was rushed to the hospital after a shooting early Monday morning in Everett.

Everett police were in the area of Lombard Ave & 23rd St around 1:30 a.m. when they heard gunfire. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw two men running from the scene. They were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Officers also found an 18-year-old who had been shot in the shoulder and the abdomen.

When police questioned the suspects, they were told that there was possibly a second victim. When officers searched the area with a K-9 Unit, they found an unidentified man who had been shot and killed.

Everett Police say deadly shooting may have been drug related. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/7XFTf1CWby — Adam Mertz (@AJMertz) March 13, 2017