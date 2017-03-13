Boy escapes serious injury after falling out motel window in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — A 3-year-old boy escaped serious injury after falling out a second story window of a motel in SeaTac.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, the boy hit an awning which softened his fall before hitting the concrete.

Sgt. Cindi West said police were called around 11 a.m. to the Days Inn Motel on International Blvd.

The boys were playing near the air conditioning unit in the window, she said. The window was open but had a screen in place. The mother told authorities she turned her back for a moment and the child went out the window.

As a precaution, the boy was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.