Bald eagle rescued after becoming trapped in power line in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — It may not have nine lives, but one bald eagle still had a pretty good day Monday when rescuers came to its aid after it became trapped in a power line in Port Angeles.

At about 12:40 p.m., a Port Angeles resident saw the bald eagle stuck in the power line at the intersection of Edgewood Drive and Dry Creek Road and called authorities.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies, the county Public Utility District and the Northwest Raptor & Wildlife Center responded.

“PUD arrived and shut off the electricity to the area, which allowed recovery efforts to be performed safely,” the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page. “Once the power was switched off the eagle self-extricated from the power line. Branches from an adjacent tree broke the fall of the eagle and it landed on the ground without further injury.”

The deputies secured the eagle in a blanket and turned it over to Gary and Jaye Moore of the Northwest Raptor &Wildlife Center.