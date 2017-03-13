Autopsy: Man shot by Bellingham officer bled to death

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — An initial autopsy of a man who was shot to death by a Bellingham police officer Sunday has determined he bled to death from a gunshot wound to the neck.

The Bellingham Herald reports (https://goo.gl/QyPf9o ) authorities are still working to confirm the man’s identity.

The incident occurred on a Bellingham street as witnesses reported a fight in which the man who was shot allegedly stabbed another man in the neck.

Police said witnesses chased him as he ran toward a bus station. Police say an officer found the man with the knife and a confrontation occurred, with the officer opening fire after the man refused orders to drop the knife.

The name of the officer involved has not been released.

The 20-year-old man who was stabbed remains in serious condition at a local hospital.