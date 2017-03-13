Amtrak service in southwest Washington disrupted by landslide

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Amtrak services were disrupted Monday night between Vancouver, Wash., and Kelso due to a landslide, Amtrak announced.

BNSF Railway, which owns the tracks, has placed a 48-hour moratorium on reopening the tracks, suspending all rail traffic in the area until Wednesday, Amtrak said in a news release.

“Amtrak is working to secure alternate transportation for the Amtrak Cascades and Coast Starlight service,” it said.

Normal operations continue south of Portland to Eugene, Ore., Amtrak said.