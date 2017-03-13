2-car crash in Seattle sends one vehicle careening into gas pump, triggering brief fire

SEATTLE — A two-car collision in north Seattle Monday night sent one vehicle careening into a gas station, where it slammed into one gas pump, knocking it about 35 feet away and starting a fire, the Seattle Fire Department said.

The accident occurred at 10005 Holman Road NW.

The fire that was started with the impact into the gas pump was quickly extinguished by firefighters, who shut down the pumps with the emergency shutoff and doused the fire with dry chemicals.

Firefighters said one car was split in two, and the driver was rushed to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Seattle Fire said.

Two people in the car that hit the gas pump declined treatment.

Seattle Police Department is investigating the crash.