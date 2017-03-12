× TJ Lang refuses Seahawks offer, signs deal with Detroit Lions

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions have agreed to a deal with guard T.J. Lang, officially putting to rest rumors that the free agent from Green Bay might play for Seattle.

The announcement comes less than 24-hours after Lang began following the Seattle Seahawks official Twitter account.

Lang met with Detroit earlier in the week but did not sign immediately with the Lions. Instead, on Saturday he traveled to Seattle to meet with the Seahawks. That meeting apparently had gone well, according to a Huffington Post sports columnist.

Sources: #Seahawks just finished w/TJ Lang and his wife. Meeting/pitch went "great" and Lang may have an answer 4 SEA as early as tomorrow. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2017

On Sunday, agent Mike McCartney announced Lang’s three-year agreement with the Lions.

Detroit also signed tackle Rick Wagner in recent days and could have an upgraded offensive line next season even after the departures of Riley Reiff and Larry Warford.

Lang is from the Detroit area and played in college at Eastern Michigan. But has spent his entire career with Green Bay since the Packers drafted him in the fourth round in 2009. Lang started 13 games last season, but now he’ll return to his home state to join one of Green Bay’s division rivals.

